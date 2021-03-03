Kenmare school bond will not go before voters again

KENMARE, N.D. – Kenmare Public Schools have been trying to pass a bond referendum that would have all students under one roof. The bonding measure failed multiple times at the ballot box, and it looks as though it will not go up for a vote again, at least for now.

After trying and failing three times to get enough votes to pass, the school board downsized the bond and contracted an outside source to conduct a survey to gauge voter interest in expanding the main school to house all K-12 students.

The survey ended Feb. 12, and while the bond got more than 50% support, it didn’t get enough to compel the board to put it to another vote.

“The estimate was that about 53% of our stake holders would agree to passing the bond referendum, unfortunately in the state of North Dakota, you need a 60% majority,” said Kenmare Superintendent Dr. Tim Godfrey.

Godfrey noted that it is in the best interest of the students to have all grades in one updated building, however he is hopeful that in the future the district will be able to go forward with a similar bond.

