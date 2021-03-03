Advertisement

Kenmare school bond will not go before voters again

Kenmare school bond will not go before voters again
Kenmare school bond will not go before voters again(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 8:31 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENMARE, N.D. – Kenmare Public Schools have been trying to pass a bond referendum that would have all students under one roof. The bonding measure failed multiple times at the ballot box, and it looks as though it will not go up for a vote again, at least for now.

After trying and failing three times to get enough votes to pass, the school board downsized the bond and contracted an outside source to conduct a survey to gauge voter interest in expanding the main school to house all K-12 students.

The survey ended Feb. 12, and while the bond got more than 50% support, it didn’t get enough to compel the board to put it to another vote.

“The estimate was that about 53% of our stake holders would agree to passing the bond referendum, unfortunately in the state of North Dakota, you need a 60% majority,” said Kenmare Superintendent Dr. Tim Godfrey.

Godfrey noted that it is in the best interest of the students to have all grades in one updated building, however he is hopeful that in the future the district will be able to go forward with a similar bond.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
Source: AP
Burke County’s ‘Operation Icehouse’ arrests five
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 3.1% rate; 45 positive; 3 deaths; 10.2% 2x vaccinated
Benjamin Bercier Jr.
38-year-old Flasher man accused of molesting 10-year-old
Police Chase
Bismarck police arrest man after early morning high speed chase

Latest News

Voucher program for substance use treatment making its way through legislature
KMOT Ag Expo kicks off this week in Minot after delay
Evening weather
Evening weather 3-2-21
Macaron man
Macaron Man: Bismarck college student starts business during pandemic