Kenmare Honkers take Region 8 title on way to state tourney

By Ben Barr
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 8:15 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
KENMARE, N.D. – The Kenmare Honkers made a comeback in the Region 8 Championship against the rival Trenton Tigers, who shot the lights out in the first half.

“We just knew that we were playing well on offense, so we needed to play better on defense to shut them down a little bit. We knew that they’d probably couldn’t shoot that well all night long,” said Logan Redding, senior forward.

“It was a crazy percentage, so we were just going to bide our time until they’d start missing and then we’d come back,” said Megan Zimmer, senior forward.

Now the Honkers will look to complete a perfect season that Sierra Skar said comes from a hatred of losing.

“We try to stay very mentally focused. Our coach, Mike Zimmer, always tells us he has to see it in our eyes that we’re ready to play and we have to want it really bad,” said Skar, senior forward.

The #3 Honkers face Wilton-Wing in the first round of the Class B State Tournament Thursday at 2:30 p.m. at the Minot State Dome.

