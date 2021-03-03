Advertisement

Jury finds Bismarck man guilty of peeping into bathroom window

Beau Marion
Beau Marion(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Following a one day trial, a Burleigh County jury found a 26-year-old man guilty of peeping into a bathroom window of a Bismarck home.

Beau Marion was sentenced to a year in jail with credit for 144 days served, after a jury found him guilty of surreptitious intrusion, physical obstruction of a government function and refusal to halt.

According to investigators, Marion was standing on a grill in his underwear looking into the bathroom window in October.

The homeowner told police her 16-year-old daughter was in the bathroom at the time.

When arrested, Marion refused to give police his name.

