Hazen natives launch CBD food and beverage company

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - When you think of Hazen natives who have made it big in Nashville, you think of Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh, better known as the singing sensation Tigirlily,

But there are a couple of other Hazen high school grads making a name for themselves in Nashville.

Their success has nothing to do with music.

Although some of the ingredients are little tough to say,

“Ashwagandha? I can’t even pronounce it,” laughed Shirley Reese, general manager of the BisMan Food Co-Op.

That hasn’t stopped these products from flying off the shelves at the BisMan Food Co-op.

“Since Unity hit our shelves, we actually sold out within about five days. We have had people drive from as far away as Minot to pick up some of the beverages because they were so excited to give them a try,” said Reese.

The CBD infused products are made by Unity Wellness Co., a Nashville based company with strong North Dakota roots.

Alex Valley and Blaze Sommer graduated from Hazen High School. They played football together and stayed in touch after leaving Hazen.

Valley launched Unity Wellness Co. in 2018.

“We had zero dollars in sales in 2018,” said Valley.

After some adjustments to the formula and the branding, the company relaunched just before the pandemic hit in March of 2020. Sommer jumped on board a few months later. Their products are now available across the country.

“Twenty-five states that we have solid distribution, and so, we don’t even count North Dakota just yet,” said Valley.

They’re looking for a distributor in North Dakota. For now, the products are only available at the BisMan Food Co-op.

General manager Shirley Reese says she’s willing to go through some extra steps to get the products, because they align with their mission.

“One of our core principles here at the food Co-Op is to support local, local roots is what we call it,” explained Reese. “So local entrepreneurs in North Dakota local farmers and ranchers. We have over 50 that we support throughout our store.:”

Now, they’re happy to add another product from some native North Dakotans to their coolers and shelves.

You can purchase Unity Wellness Co. products at the food co-op, or online at unitywellness.co.

