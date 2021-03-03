Glenburn Panthers clinch Region 6, head to state

GLENBURN, N.D. – The Glenburn Panthers said they’re enjoying an outstanding run this winter after winning Region 6, and their fans continue to be behind them.

“We’re super excited to be where we’re at. It’s crazy. We made history, so we’re just having fun with it,” said Lorelei McIver, junior forward.

“[Seeing the fan support when our bus returned to Glenburn after the championship] was the best feeling in the world. Them all being so supportive of us, it felt great,” said Nadia Post, senior guard.

McKenna Rolland said the Panthers’ defense can keep giving teams fits on the biggest stage.

“I think our zone defense is much different than any team has seen in any region. I think we all have the drive to just never give up and keep going,” said Rolland, senior forward.

The Panthers open the Class B State Tournament against the #2 Grafton Spoilers Thursday at 12 p.m. at the Minot State Dome.

