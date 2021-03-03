Four bears Segment preserves culture in person and online

FOUR BEARS SEGMENT, FORT BERTHOLD RESERVATION – The Four Bears segment on the Fort Berthold Reservation will soon be the home to a cultural gemstone available to tourists and tribal members alike.

The MHA Interpretive Center is a 20 year project that will capture MHA culture both historic and living.

The MHA Interpretive center has aspects of the different tribe’s cultures imbedded in everything from the Earth Lodge designed atrium, to names of the gift shop and cafe, even down to the bathroom signs.

“If you preserve your culture you’re claiming your sovereignty for your tribe and that’s what we’re doing,” said Executive Director Delphine Baker.

(MHA Interpretive Center)

The building has classrooms, and a full-scale kitchen to host cultural education lessons.

A demonstration room and an audio booth will also be available to professionally record songs, dances and other aspects of culture from tribe members ‘We can record our language, we can record our songs and in our museum there’s a booth where they can go in and record a story that their grandma or grandpa told them,” said Baker.

Still under construction, the museum will include a rooftop garden with native plants, an outdoor amphitheater and a more than 7,000-square-foot museum soon to be accredited by the National Association of Museums to display returned artifacts.

“We want to be able to get our items back from other museums and bring them home to their original land where they came from,” said Baker.

Leaders said being able to record living culture is an important part of keeping it alive. Four Bears residents won’t have to wait until the museum opens to learn more about their culture.

Four Bears Cultural Advisor Belisha White Eagle hosts lessons on Facebook with topics like traditional native clothing and even tribal remedies for things like the cold and flu.

“I just kind of started in the direction of what I would want to teach my nieces. I have four nieces so those are some of the things that I would start out with,” said white Eagle.

Making sure culture and identity today is preserved for the generations of tomorrow.

The Museum will host a grand opening on May 19.

