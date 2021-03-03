Advertisement

Fitness Tech

Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 2:15 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - We use technology in almost everything we do. We get much of our news, weather and sports from our smartphones and when it comes to fitness, technology can be our friend there, as well.

There are lots of ways to use technology to monitor our overall health and Alex Redmann from Anytime Fitness is here to show us the good and the bad and how we can use it to our advantage.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pair arrested for shooting gun and fleeing police through Bismarck
Pair arrested for shooting gun and fleeing police through Bismarck
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 2.3% rate; 106 positive; 2 deaths; 10.3% 2x vaccinated
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Macaron man
Macaron Man: Bismarck college student starts business during pandemic
Sanford Williston concept
Sanford Health signs letter of intent for Williston

Latest News

Educators, childcare workers can now get vaccinated through First District
Educators, childcare workers can now get vaccinated through First District
Jeremy Blum
Barricaded subject pleads guilty to charges; sentenced to 42 months
North Dakota Legislature
N.D. House passes another session-extension resolution
Meet Clark
ND Today Adopt A Pet is Clark
Two-of-a-Kind Painting Part 2
Two-of-a-Kind Painting Part 2