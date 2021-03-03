Advertisement

Educators, childcare workers can now get vaccinated through First District

By Faith Hatton
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 2:42 PM CST
MINOT, N.D – First District Health Unit is now offering COVID-19 vaccines to school personnel and childcare workers.

Vaccinations are done by appointment only.   

School personnel will receive instructions from their school administration for making appointments.

Childcare workers can make an appointment with their local First District Health Unit office by calling (701) 852-1376.

First District is also still vaccinating those in the Phase 1A priority groups, and anyone age 18 – 64 with two or more high risk medical conditions.

