Advertisement

COVID-19 Safety at the Class B tournaments in Minot

MSU Dome
MSU Dome(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 5:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – This month, Minot will play host to both the girls and boys Class B state basketball tournaments.

Both boys and girls tournaments will be held at the Minot State University Dome.

Despite COVID concerns, the season held together this year and teams are excited to make state after so many teams lost that last year.

“So thankful to God that we had this opportunity to play and have fun together, and it’s been one of the most enjoyable things in my life,” said Mike Zimmer, Kenmare Girls Basketball coach.

Officials plan to run the events in sessions. Each game will be a session and everyone will be cleared out of the dome for cleaning between sessions.

“We’re just happy that we’ll be able to put on a great show for the kids and the games will be the prime focus,” said Mitch Lunde, MPS activities director.

All to make sure the teams get the competition they deserve.

“It’s going to be three hard games no matter which game you’re in at the end,” said Zimmer.

The dome is also laying down every other row of seats for social distancing. Staff ask people to wear masks at the events. The girls tournament will be March 4-6, and boys will be March 18-20.

You can find more information here.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Pair arrested for shooting gun and fleeing police through Bismarck
Pair arrested for shooting gun and fleeing police through Bismarck
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Tuesday: 2.3% rate; 106 positive; 2 deaths; 10.3% 2x vaccinated
In this image from KYMA law enforcement work at the scene of a deadly crash involving a...
California crash kills 13 of 25 people crammed into SUV
Macaron man
Macaron Man: Bismarck college student starts business during pandemic
Sanford Williston concept
Sanford Health signs letter of intent for Williston

Latest News

Staff Sergeant at Minot Air Force Base arrested in child sex crime investigation
Staff Sergeant at Minot Air Force Base arrested in child sex crime investigation
Covid Vaccine (AP)
North Dakota expected to receive the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine on March 5
Burlington Elementary students learn about dealing with bullies
Burlington Elementary students learn about dealing with bullies
Morgan Tanner
Williston man arrested for possession, promotion of child porn