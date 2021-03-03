COVID-19 Safety at the Class B tournaments in Minot

MINOT, N.D. – This month, Minot will play host to both the girls and boys Class B state basketball tournaments.

Both boys and girls tournaments will be held at the Minot State University Dome.

Despite COVID concerns, the season held together this year and teams are excited to make state after so many teams lost that last year.

“So thankful to God that we had this opportunity to play and have fun together, and it’s been one of the most enjoyable things in my life,” said Mike Zimmer, Kenmare Girls Basketball coach.

Officials plan to run the events in sessions. Each game will be a session and everyone will be cleared out of the dome for cleaning between sessions.

“We’re just happy that we’ll be able to put on a great show for the kids and the games will be the prime focus,” said Mitch Lunde, MPS activities director.

All to make sure the teams get the competition they deserve.

“It’s going to be three hard games no matter which game you’re in at the end,” said Zimmer.

The dome is also laying down every other row of seats for social distancing. Staff ask people to wear masks at the events. The girls tournament will be March 4-6, and boys will be March 18-20.

