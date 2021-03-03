Cash dividends offered to Farm Credit Services loan customers to counter challenging 2020

MINOT, N.D. – The past year has presented many challenges for North Dakota producers.

At this year’s KMOT Ag Expo, Farm Credit Services is telling clients about a their new cash dividends program that puts money back into the pockets of farmers who took a loan with them last year.

Leadership with the lending and insurance provider said they have about 2,500 loan customers and roughly 1,800 will be eligible for this program.

They said at least $4 million will be given out.

The program was approved in 2020 during the height of the pandemic as many farmers ran into hard times.

“Well, it really comes at an opportune time as 2020 was a challenging year for many of our customers so to be able to give them some money back as we kick off 2021 with the drought conditions that we are looking at is awesome for us,” said Dan Beyer, with Farm Credit Services. Beyer said they will automatically calculate what their cash dividend will be based on their eligible daily loan balance.

The company will begin delivering checks starting the week of March 22.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.