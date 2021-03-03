Burlington Elementary students learn about dealing with bullies

BURLINGTON, N.D. – One in five students throughout the U.S. has reported being bullied, according to the National bullying Prevention Center.

With the rise of social media platforms making, it easier to connect with others, bullying has become more prevalent.

Students at Burlington Elementary School learned a few tips Wednesday about how to deal with bullying.

Chris Scheufele is a former teacher turned bullying comedian. He travels across the country teaching children about how to deal with bullies.

“The big important thing is understand it, embrace who you are, love who you are, build that resilience, and no matter what they say, no matter what they do, treat them the way you want to be treated,” said Scheufele.

His presentation has kids fill up the room with laughter about his own stories of being bullied as a kid.

“I thought he was really funny,” said Madison Best, a Burlington Elementary student.

While Scheufele cracks jokes, he also leaves an impact.

“Sometimes, when people are mean to you it does hurt and its good learn how to deal with it,” said Laila Christianson, a Burlington Elementary student.

“It’s definitely really important to have in case it comes your way,” said Kati Schaefer, a Burlington Elementary student.

Scheufele hopes to spread more compassion and less hatred.

“The thing is, the one thing we need in the world right now is kindness, because there is a lot of stuff to bring people down,” said Collin Abernathey, a Burlington Elementary student.

Leaving North Dakota students with a new attitude.

