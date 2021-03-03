Barricaded subject pleads guilty to charges; sentenced to 42 months

MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - A Mandan man who broke into a residence and barricaded himself inside pleaded guilty Wednesday to seven charges.

Thirty-nine-year-old Jeremy Blum was sentenced to 42 months in prison with credit for 215 days served.

According to Mandan police, Blum broke into the home and barricaded himself in the bathroom.

West Dakota SWAT was called and entered the room where Blum was and used pepper spray to arrest him.

The victim told police Blum had stolen money and her cell phone.

Blum pleaded guilty to burglary, two counts of terrorizing, assault, violation of order prohibiting contact, simple, assault, and disorderly conduct.

