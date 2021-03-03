Advertisement

Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring to speak at KMOT Ag Expo Friday

By KMOT Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2021 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – North Dakota Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring will speak at this year’s KMOT Ag Expo.

Goehring’s presentation will be this Friday, March 5 at 12 p.m., at the south end of the upper mezzanine in the North Dakota State Fair Event Center.

The commissioner will address local, national and international issues that farmers and ranchers are dealing with.

The KMOT Ag Expo will be open 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Thursday, and 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Friday.

The expo is free to attend. Masks are suggested but not required.

