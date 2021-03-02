Wilton-Wing girls basketball ball playing in the ‘B’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Wilton-Wing won the Region Five girls basketball championship last week. The Miners made it to the Class-B State Tournament for the first time since 1977.

We chatted with the team after the victory over Center-Stanton and asked the head coach what this week may be like.

Lisa Jenkins, Wilton-Wing Head Coach, said: “I’m not sure but I’m looking forward to it. They tell me it’s crazy but I’m ready for crazy.”

Jenkins said it’s been a while since District Ten has had a team playing in the state tournament. Lisa says she was in shock following the victory and despite 15-straight wins to start the season she pointed to a loss to Linton-HMB that took them to the next level.

Jenkins said: “We played a good team, and we went down there on their home floor and we lost by five and we had some chances to win and that kind of turned the season for us. We knew that we could play and that we were at the next level and that we could play with those teams, so we’ve had some ups and down but that’s life. Adversity is what gets you through things and if you don’t learn from it, it’s for not so you have to learn from those things.”

Hailey Quam is Wilton-Wing’s leading scorer but she’s the first to say it’s the team, coaches and community that helped the Miners get to state, especially in what we all know has been an interesting year to say the least.

Quam, Wilton-Wing sophomore, said, “I’m just very thankful that we got the chance and that I got the chance to play this year because I know that a lot of people didn’t get that chance and I’m just very grateful that we did because of COVID and because of other reasons.”

The Miners will play Kenmare in the first round on Thursday at the Minot State Dome.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.