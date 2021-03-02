Ward County agencies to attend search and seizures, digital searching training

WARD COUNTY, N.D. – Multiple agencies in Ward County will be receiving training for search and seizures and digital searching.

Ward County attorneys, sheriff’s department employees and Minot police will be in training to better understand the current laws and practices.

There will be two 20-hour sessions over the course of a week.

More than 30 members will be in attendance at each session.

Ward County State’s Attorney Roza Larson went before the county commissioners to approve the spending of $8,200.

The commissioners unanimously approved the funding for the training.

