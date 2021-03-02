United Community Bank Athlete of the Week: Will Mayo

BURLINGTON, N.D. – For Des Lacs-Burlington’s Will Mayo, basketball is all about selfless energy.

“My teammates are pushing me, and they’re just making me play better and work harder. I’m just playing my game as we get into the games,” said Mayo, sophomore forward.

“He’s not just going out for himself. I think guys like playing around him because if they throw the ball into the post, they might get it kicked back out to them,” said Tyler Ystaas, head coach.

Mayo’s motor has led to him hovering around 17 points and 10 rebounds per game.

“I usually just keep pushing myself. I just keep going. I never really want to quit. I always want to be out there,” said Mayo.

Riley Eide has closed out his senior season with the next promising Laker.

“Will’s just been a consistent piece all year. He’s somebody who we can always look to go to inside. He’s a player who’s got so much potential. If he want to go get it, he can get it,” said Eide, senior guard.

Mayo said he’s enjoyed being a part of the DLB culture.

“It’s a game I love. It’s something I do all the time. Just playing as a team is amazing,” said Mayo.

Coach Ystaas added that Mayo has a jump hook that he hasn't seen too often in District 12.