Advertisement

The Bisman Community Food Co-op Has been on a financial rollercoaster since the pandemic started

Bisman Community Food Co-op
Bisman Community Food Co-op(KFYR)
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bisman Community Food Co-op has been forced to adapt during the pandemic. Operators say it’s been a financial struggle.

It’s the Co-ops loyal customers who have helped it last this long in the pandemic.

“Whenever I can, we always shop local. It’s so important always, whether there’s a pandemic or not, because we want to see these little businesses thrive,” said Bisman Community Food Co-op Customer Jenny Heitzman.

At the start, the Co-op saw an influx of panic-buying.

“For about three months, we had issues with just trying to get enough product in because we were having issues from the distributors. They were limiting the number of items that you could get off the truck. If you needed ten cases, a lot of times you could get one. And maybe, you wouldn’t even be able to get that one case,” said General Manager Shirley Reese.

Then came a drastic drop in revenue.

“Sales started to decrease. And then, as time went on, sales just continued to plummet,” Reese said.

The store was forced to shut down its salad and hot bar due to health safety protocol. The number of shoppers kept decreasing.

Revenue dropped by 23% in December-- 2% shy of being considered eligible for PPP loans. Staff is now on their own, coming up with a plan to recover the losses.

“Our management team spent hours every single week trying to figure out ways that we can connect to our customers and bring them back through the doors because we feel so passionate about the weight and the privilege that has been put upon us to support these North Dakota producers,” Reese said.

Reese says the Co-op is more focused than ever on getting in products from local farmers and ranchers.

She says the shop still has a long road ahead. But, she says it’s dedicated to providing a place other North Dakota producers and small businesses to rely on.

The salad bar has now reopened and staff is making a social media push. For more information, find Bisman Community Food Co-op on Facebook.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
Source: AP
Burke County’s ‘Operation Icehouse’ arrests five
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 3.1% rate; 45 positive; 3 deaths; 10.2% 2x vaccinated
Benjamin Bercier Jr.
38-year-old Flasher man accused of molesting 10-year-old
Police Chase
Bismarck police arrest man after early morning high speed chase

Latest News

Home Construction
Home building boom puts demand on manufacturers
MDU customers weigh in on potential gas rate increase
Ward County agencies to attend search and seizures, digital searching training
Ward County agencies to attend search and seizures, digital searching training
Ammo shortages
Ammo shortages continue amid pandemic
Fire Monday Night in NE Minot
Fire damages home, garage Monday in northeast Minot