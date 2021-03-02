SWAT team uses less lethal round to take down Dickinson suspect

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - According to the Dickinson Police Department, the SWAT team used a less lethal sponge round to arrested a wanted suspect Monday night.

Police say Lawrence Ramos was wanted for an assault that had taken place last weekend, along with outstanding California warrants.

Through a citizen tip, Ramos was located at a hotel and the SWAT team was called to make an arrest due to Ramos’ violent history

Officers say Ramos got into a rideshare and was pulled over, but refused to comply with officer commands.

Ramos was reaching into his pocket when a SWAT member shot a less lethal sponge round into his torso.

After Ramos was arrested, officers located a loaded handgun in his pocket.

