State Historical Society launches new series of virtual programs for classrooms

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Learning North Dakota’s history through a textbook may leave some questions about the state’s past unanswered.

But what if you were able to talk to an expert on the subject right in the middle of your history lesson?

The State Historical Society has launched an Ask-an-Expert Program to provide an enhanced learning experience to students across the state.

Camp Hancock State Historic Site supervisor Johnathan Campbell sits in front of the computer screen in Bismarck to help kids in Jamestown learn about the U.S. Weather Bureau.

“It was a way for us to reach students that couldn’t necessarily come to our historic sites, you know. So, we can definitely reach more that way and I definitely think it’s a worthwhile cause,” said Campbell.

Ask-an-Expert is an online meeting between a classroom and staff at one of seven state historic sites.

Students send questions in advance and ask additional questions during the live program.

Staff answer the questions, often utilizing artifacts, replicas and photographs to better explain.

“Whether it’s a civic’s group, a youth group, can even be a nursing home, if they wanted to try and set one up, we’d be more than willing to work with them on that. So, just trying to again to connect sites with people who may not get to go out to all of the these,” said Chris Dorfschmidt, State Historical Society of North Dakota historic sites manager.

As of now, there is no fee for the virtual program, but there may be a cost in the future.

Those looking to sign up can do so at: North Dakota Studies | (ndstudies.gov) and click on the link for Ask-an-Expert.

