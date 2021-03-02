Advertisement

South Dakota State House announces amendment to impeachment resolution against Ravnsborg

Jason Ravnsborg, South Dakota’s Republican attorney general, has been charged with misdemeanor...
Jason Ravnsborg, South Dakota’s Republican attorney general, has been charged with misdemeanor careless driving after he struck and killed a man with his car, authorities said Thursday, Feb. 18, 2021.(Source: AP Photo/Dirk Lammers, File)
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Speaker of the House has announced an amendment to the impeachment resolution against Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg to “allow due process.”

The South Dakota Speaker of the House Spencer Gosch released a statement Tuesday announcing the amendment. The amendment removes the articles of impeachment and allows the State House to make the determination if it is necessary following the legal case against Ravnsborg.

The amendment reads: After a conviction, or plea of guilty, or nolo contendere, or acquittal in case number 34MAG21-00001, State v. Jason Ravnsborg, the House of Representatives may evaluate whether articles of impeachment against Jason Ravnsborg, Attorney General of the State of South Dakota, are necessary and proceed accordingly.

The impeachment process was scheduled to begin with a committee meeting Wednesday morning. The amendment requires the approval of the House State Affairs Committee.

Speaker Gosch says the amendment comes after Judge John Brown ruled in favor of Ravnsborg’s defense that the release of interviews with investigators could hinder Ravnsborg’s chance at a fair trial. The judge ordered the takedown of the interviews from government websites and it prevents the future release of any evidence by government officials.

“Our proceedings need to be fair and transparent. In light of the recent court order issued by the Honorable John Brown, we have some concerns on what our abilities are in a public proceeding,” said Speaker Gosch.

Ravnsborg is facing three misdemeanor charges after he struck and killed 55-year-old Joseph Boever in September.

