Search for new Williston State College President continues

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - The Williston State College search committee has narrowed down the list of campus president candidates from 29 to 11.

Each of them has received an invite for a virtual interview.

The search committee will then select candidates for on-campus interviews, then submit three or more names to the State Board of Higher Education for review at the end of April.

The State Board is ultimately responsible for the appointment.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.