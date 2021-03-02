Advertisement

Sanford Health signs letter of intent for Williston

Sanford Williston concept
Sanford Williston concept(Sanford Health)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - The City of Williston and Sanford Health have signed a Letter of Intent to build a new hospital and clinic to be located in Williston Square.

Williston Square is an 800-acre development at the former site of Sloulin Field International Airport, and includes plans for a Civic Center, apartments, restaurants, and shopping.

Officials say the first step is to form a community board to provide guidance and local input for health care priorities. The City of Williston and Sanford hope to have an agreement completed by Aug. 31.

