Sanford Health signs letter of intent for Williston

WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - The City of Williston and Sanford Health have signed a Letter of Intent to build a new hospital and clinic to be located in Williston Square.

Williston Square is an 800-acre development at the former site of Sloulin Field International Airport, and includes plans for a Civic Center, apartments, restaurants, and shopping.

Officials say the first step is to form a community board to provide guidance and local input for health care priorities. The City of Williston and Sanford hope to have an agreement completed by Aug. 31.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.