Read Across America Day

Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 12:43 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Today is National Read Across America Day, which coincides with Dr. Seuss’ birthday and educators, classrooms and schools everywhere will be spending the day celebrating the joy of reading with students.

Former North Dakota Teacher of the Year, Sara Medalen joins us today to share why it’s so important for families to keep reading all year long.

