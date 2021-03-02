Pair arrested for shooting gun and fleeing police through Bismarck

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police arrested a couple Sunday night, after a high speed chase through Bismarck that began with gunshots.

Officers were in the area of the Ramada Hotel when they say they heard gunshots across the parking lot.

Bismarck police started following a vehicle they believed shot a gun through town.

According to officers, the pursuit reached 75 mph through residential neighborhoods.

The two suspects in the vehicle ran to a hotel. Officers arrested the driver, Pablo Eagleshield, and located the passenger, Tia Luger, inside the hotel and arrested her too.

Inside the vehicle, officers found heroin, and a spent 9mm casing in the center console.

Officers also located a stolen Ruger 9mm pistol along the route the suspects were fleeing from police. The firearm was loaded, and had damage on the side consistent with being thrown from a vehicle.

Detectives conducted a gunshot residue test on Eagleshield and Luger, both which came back positive.

Eagleshield is being held on a $25,000 bond for nine various charges; including reckless endangerment, theft, fleeing a police officer and resisting arrest.

Luger is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of heroin, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and refusal to halt. Her bond is set at $2,500.

