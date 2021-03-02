Advertisement

Pair arrested for shooting gun and fleeing police through Bismarck

Pair arrested for shooting gun and fleeing police through Bismarck
Pair arrested for shooting gun and fleeing police through Bismarck(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck police arrested a couple Sunday night, after a high speed chase through Bismarck that began with gunshots.

Officers were in the area of the Ramada Hotel when they say they heard gunshots across the parking lot.

Bismarck police started following a vehicle they believed shot a gun through town.

According to officers, the pursuit reached 75 mph through residential neighborhoods.

The two suspects in the vehicle ran to a hotel. Officers arrested the driver, Pablo Eagleshield, and located the passenger, Tia Luger, inside the hotel and arrested her too.

Inside the vehicle, officers found heroin, and a spent 9mm casing in the center console.

Officers also located a stolen Ruger 9mm pistol along the route the suspects were fleeing from police. The firearm was loaded, and had damage on the side consistent with being thrown from a vehicle.

Detectives conducted a gunshot residue test on Eagleshield and Luger, both which came back positive.

Eagleshield is being held on a $25,000 bond for nine various charges; including reckless endangerment, theft, fleeing a police officer and resisting arrest.

Luger is charged with unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of heroin, unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, and refusal to halt. Her bond is set at $2,500.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
Source: AP
Burke County’s ‘Operation Icehouse’ arrests five
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 3.1% rate; 45 positive; 3 deaths; 10.2% 2x vaccinated
Benjamin Bercier Jr.
38-year-old Flasher man accused of molesting 10-year-old
Police Chase
Bismarck police arrest man after early morning high speed chase

Latest News

State Historical Society launches new series of virtual programs for classrooms
Lee Geiger
McKenzie County Becomes ‘2nd Amendment Advocate’
KMOT Ag Expo
KMOT Ag Expo kicks off this week in Minot after delay
Drug task force efforts push on despite legislative struggles