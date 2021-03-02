Advertisement

Online Simons fundraiser collecting thousands of dollars

Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson,
Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson,(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 12:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As lawmakers build a case against Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, and put him on the path to being censured, his supporters are funding a legal defense team.

A Rally.org page, an online fundraising website, features a page for Simons to pay an attorney.

As of Tuesday morning, the fund collected more than $3,000 from more than a dozen supporters, and has a goal of $15,000.

The fundraising page says any unused funds will be used for his re-election campaign, and goes on to say, “Many of these allegations are from years ago and were not processed or investigated properly in a way in which Luke would have a chance to respond.”

The process Simons finds himself in isn’t like an impeachment trial. Rather, it’ll be presented as a resolution and go through the law-making process.

While there won’t be a trial, Simons and whomever wishes to speak on his behalf can do so during a committee hearing.

Simons has threatened legal action against Legislative Council if he is removed from his seat.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
Source: AP
Burke County’s ‘Operation Icehouse’ arrests five
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 3.1% rate; 45 positive; 3 deaths; 10.2% 2x vaccinated
Benjamin Bercier Jr.
38-year-old Flasher man accused of molesting 10-year-old
Police Chase
Bismarck police arrest man after early morning high speed chase

Latest News

Read Across America Day
Read Across America Day
Innovative Entrepreneurs
Innovative Entrepreneurs
Lawrence Ramos
SWAT team uses less lethal round to take down Dickinson suspect
Read Across America Day
Read Across America Day