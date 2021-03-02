Online Simons fundraiser collecting thousands of dollars

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As lawmakers build a case against Rep. Luke Simons, R-Dickinson, and put him on the path to being censured, his supporters are funding a legal defense team.

A Rally.org page, an online fundraising website, features a page for Simons to pay an attorney.

As of Tuesday morning, the fund collected more than $3,000 from more than a dozen supporters, and has a goal of $15,000.

The fundraising page says any unused funds will be used for his re-election campaign, and goes on to say, “Many of these allegations are from years ago and were not processed or investigated properly in a way in which Luke would have a chance to respond.”

The process Simons finds himself in isn’t like an impeachment trial. Rather, it’ll be presented as a resolution and go through the law-making process.

While there won’t be a trial, Simons and whomever wishes to speak on his behalf can do so during a committee hearing.

Simons has threatened legal action against Legislative Council if he is removed from his seat.

