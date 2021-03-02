Advertisement

North Dakota considers sending newest vaccine to pharmacies

By Morgan Benth
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 8:02 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota’s Vaccine Ethics Committee is finalizing plans for the Johnson and Johnson vaccine and is considering sending it to pharmacies across the state.

Although the committee hasn’t made a final decision, state health leaders said sending the vaccine to pharmacies will allow for further reach of the vaccine.

“We would have pharmacies located in all the different counties that would have J&J vaccine available. They’ll likely do a lot of workplace vaccinations or essential workers,” said State Immunization Program Manager Molly Howell.

It would also potentially open up an opportunity for those who didn’t want the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines to get the Johnson and Johnson one, instead.

