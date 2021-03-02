Advertisement

New program offers Lyft codes to reduce impaired driving in North Dakota

North Dakota Highway Patrol
North Dakota Highway Patrol(KFYR)
By Julie Martin
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Through a $10,000 grant from AAA Auto Club Group, North Dakotans will be able to utilize a $10 code with the ride-share program Lyft through the month of March.

The launch of “ND Sober Ride” aims to reduce the number of impaired drivers.

Instead of getting behind the wheel after drinking, “ND Sober Ride” encourages North Dakotans to find a reliable ride, such as a Lyft.

Using a code that will be advertised on social media, residents can get $10 off their safe ride home.

Everyday, troopers are getting behind the wheel to watch for distracted drivers.

“Weaving back and forth, are they utilizing the proper turn signals when they’re suppose to? Are they stopping at the stop light?,” said Sgt. Wade Kadrmas, North Dakota Highway Patrol

Throughout the month of March and select holidays, a unique code can be used on the Lyft app for a discounted ride.

“This is one more tool that we see the state can roll out to support the Vision Zero goal to have zero fatalities on our roadway,” said AAA Public Affairs Director Gene LaDoucer.

“ND Sober Ride” has plans to expand into the future with the goal of reaching residents all over the state.

“The program will start this week in cities that offer Lyft, with the intention of eventually expanding into smaller communities across the state using taxi services and other transportation services,” said North Dakota Department of Transportation Director Bill Panos.

This year alone, North Dakota Highway Patrol has recorded 17 fatalities.

“If we can save one life as a result it will all be worthwhile,” said LaDoucer.

Codes can be used once per user between the hours of 5 p.m. and 2 a.m.

The codes will be advertised through social media and on the Vision Zero website.

The code for March 2-31 is ‘NDSoberRide’.

