More COVID-19 vaccines coming to Williston area

(KFYR-TV)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 9:37 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WILLISTON, N.D. (KFYR) - The Upper Missouri District Health Unit says it will have more COVID-19 vaccines for those with two or more high risk medical conditions, regardless of age.

The Pfizer vaccine, which is approved for those 16 and older, will be available in Crosby, Stanley, Watford City and Williston.

You can register for an appointment at vaccinereg.health.nd.gov.

