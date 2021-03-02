MDU customers weigh in on potential gas rate increase

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Montana-Dakota Utilities customers have already had rates go up twice in the past year, but they may soon get another increase on their bills.

In November, the average household saw an increase of nearly $3 on their electric bill. And in January, the average customers’ gas bills increased by about $3.50. But that’s just an interim rate, and it could increase even more.

Montana-Dakota Utilities serves 115,000 households in North Dakota, with 99,000 of those being residential. Those residential properties would take the brunt of the increase, costing the average households about $5.50 per month or $66 a year.

Some residents said they’re already conserving energy to save money.

“We normally keep our heat at the lowest possible level we can to keep our utility expenses down,” said retiree Howard Burns.

Depending on the customer’s gas usage, their bills could either be lower or much higher, with some reaching a more than $150 increase per year.

Retirees said these increases are especially hard on them because when essential living costs go up, their income remains the same.

“It affects our quality of life every time one of these essential services go up because we’re on fixed incomes,” said Burns.

But, MDU said they primarily need the rate increase to cover costs for replacing aging infrastructure and enhancing reliability.

“Natural gas distribution is heavily influenced by the amount of pipe we put in the ground. As we add pipe, we incur additional operating expenses,” said Ronald Ahem with Montana-Dakota Utilities.

The new rates won’t appear on your bill until the public service commission approves it, but they could also deny the companies rate request.

“Our job as a commission is to balance the safety and reliability aspect with cost of service,” said Public Service Commissioner Brian Kroshus.

Great Plains Natural Gas customers could also see an increase, but it will be smaller at more than $3.50 per month. Xcel Electric is looking to increase their rates as well and will have their public input session on Thursday, March 4.

You can go to the Public Service Commission’s website to learn how to participate.

