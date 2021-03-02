McKenzie County Becomes ‘2nd Amendment Advocate’

MCKENZIE COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - In Rural North Dakota, many people love their guns. Whether it be for hunting, protecting their animals, or self-defense. Thanks to the 2nd amendment they have the right to bear arms. However, with moves being made at the Federal level, some residents in McKenzie County are looking to their commissioners for support.

On Tuesday, all five McKenzie County commissioners voted in support of a resolution brought forth by veteran Lee Geiger.

“It’s our way of life out here. We need to protect ourselves, our land, and recreational shooting. It’s what we do so we have to protect it,” he said.

With the move, McKenzie County becomes the third County in North Dakota to become a “2nd amendment Advocate,” joining Stark and Emmons Counties, which passed similar resolutions last year.

In the resolution, the Commission can not use public funds in any way that would infringe on 2nd amendment rights. The efforts were supported by the Sheriff, who spoke in favor.

“I’ll not support any executive orders or federal interference in the 2nd Amendment on our 2nd Amendment rights in this country,” Sheriff Matthew Johansen said.

The move was met with applause from both those in attendance and those outside the commissioner’s room.

The states attorney says there were “very small” edits made to the resolution, but approved the wording.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.