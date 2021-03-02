KMOT Ag Expo kicks off this week in Minot after delay

MINOT, N.D. – After a two month delay, the KMOT Ag Expo is coming back to Minot.

The expo opens Wednesday and vendors are already getting prepared.

From polishing the big machines, to building shelves, and sorting parts the expo has a little bit of everything you need in agriculture.

“The nice weather is good for a change, nice and smooth. All the machines started without any issues. Nice and big display area this year, we had a few vendors that didn’t show up so we got a little extra room to bring some more equipment in,” said Koltan Ohnell, Butler Machinery.

To be COVID conscious, it is recommended that people maintain social distancing, wear masks, and to stay home if you feel sick.

Vendors said they were glad to see a show come through after a year of cancelations.

“It’s been a challenge in the fact that you don’t have your shows. Well of course we build everything, our family does, so of course when you’re building your signs and you don’t have any shows to go to sell the signs it makes a big difference in there,” said Cathy Kratzke, Metal Craft by K.

The setup has been going on all week and different local organizations tag in to help.

“It’s pretty fun actually, it’s kind of a nice break from other things and kind of a fun deal to come in here and see a lot of people you see every year, and it’s a good time,” said Paul Foss, Forklift Operator.

Vendors said they’re excited to see doors open and to get selling. The show runs 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. on Friday.

There is a heated shuttle bus making the rounds between the parking lots and the front door.

