Home building boom puts demand on manufacturers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Home building is up significantly across the country due to the recent low interest rates and now supply manufacturers are having a hard time keeping up with demand.

The owner of Aspire Homes in Mandan, Greg Meidinger, says everything was fine up until August, after that they started seeing delays in receiving appliances, cabinets and siding.

“As soon as we dig a hole and start getting the foundation poured, we’re trying to get as much of the material picked out and ordered for the home upfront,” said Meidinger.

Meidinger says on some occasions he’s had to order appliances five months out.

