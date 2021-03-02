Advertisement

Home building boom puts demand on manufacturers

Home Construction
Home Construction(KFYR)
By Hallie Brown
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Home building is up significantly across the country due to the recent low interest rates and now supply manufacturers are having a hard time keeping up with demand.

The owner of Aspire Homes in Mandan, Greg Meidinger, says everything was fine up until August, after that they started seeing delays in receiving appliances, cabinets and siding.

“As soon as we dig a hole and start getting the foundation poured, we’re trying to get as much of the material picked out and ordered for the home upfront,” said Meidinger.

Meidinger says on some occasions he’s had to order appliances five months out.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
Source: AP
Burke County’s ‘Operation Icehouse’ arrests five
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 3.1% rate; 45 positive; 3 deaths; 10.2% 2x vaccinated
Benjamin Bercier Jr.
38-year-old Flasher man accused of molesting 10-year-old
Police Chase
Bismarck police arrest man after early morning high speed chase

Latest News

MDU customers weigh in on potential gas rate increase
Ward County agencies to attend search and seizures, digital searching training
Ward County agencies to attend search and seizures, digital searching training
Ammo shortages
Ammo shortages continue amid pandemic
Fire Monday Night in NE Minot
Fire damages home, garage Monday in northeast Minot