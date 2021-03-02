Hettinger-Scranton Girls Basketball

HETTINGER, N.D. (KFYR) - Monday we told you about how it’s been 44-years since Wilton-Wing made it to the Girls Class-B State Basketball Tournament. It puts Hettinger-Scranton’s accomplishment in sharper focus because this is the third time in a row the Night Hawks have won Region-7.

Hettinger-Scranton beat Heart River last week to earn a trip to the Minot State Dome as one of the final eight teams. The Night Hawks play top ranked Central Cass on Thursday.

Laela Jensen, Hettinger-Scranton eighth grader, said, “Everybody is excited to be back for the third time and playing the number one team will really show where we measure up against everyone else and we’re just really excited about it.”

Bailee Pierce, Hettinger-Scranton junior, said: “We knew if we could be a great defensive team we could make it out of this region and we all had to come together and work on that. We changed our philosophy completely from the past two years so we really had to buckle down, focus, work on closeouts and to make sure we could do whatever we could to make our defense the best it could be.”

There has been roster turnover with graduation for the Night Hawks and the improvement this year has been steady.

Sidra Sadowsky, Night Hawks senior, said, ”We have shown tremendous growth since the beginning of the season and I’m really happy to the point that we’re going because we have been working really hard on our defense this season and I think that we have done tremendously and we’re doing a lot better in that aspect.”

The Night Hawks and Squirrels play the third game on Thursday at 5:30 mountain time. We’ll have more with Hettinger-Scranton later in the week.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.