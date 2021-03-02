First District Health Unit: vaccines coming for day care, school staff

MINOT, N.D. – Leadership with First District Health Unit says they will soon begin offering the vaccine to daycare workers and staff at schools.

Currently, adults 18 and older with two qualifying high-risk conditions are eligible to take the vaccine.

First District said they will move down to one of the last groups in Phase 1b which focuses on childcare workers as early as next week.

“Our goal is by next week we will be into child care and educators, and I think it will not be long before we have more vaccine then than what we have people arms to vaccinate,” said First District Executive Officer Lisa Clute.

She said more than 15,000 doses of the vaccine have been administered in Ward County.

That number does not include Minot Air Force Base.

