Firefighters contain Mandan grass fire

By Morgan Benth
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 9:09 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - This unusually warm, dry winter has put most of the state in high fire danger.

A grass fire sparked in Mandan around 4 p.m. on Monday. Mandan City and Rural Fire Departments said it’s contained now.

When the Mandan City Fire Department arrived on scene, they knew they would need backup.

“We called for Mandan Rural to assist,” said Mandan City Fire Chief Jonathan Hildremyr.

The Mandan Rural Fire Department brought brush trucks and a second crew to help extinguish the flames before they continued to spread.

Once the fire was contained, the crews used torches to burn the areas around the trees to ensure that any branches that fell off wouldn’t fall onto dry grass.

“If anything were to fall in that area tonight, we won’t have a bigger fire take off and come back at the road. This way if anything were to fall down, it should just hold it in the black area,” said Fire Chief Hildremyr.

He added they’re taking this preventative measure because little moisture, dry grass, and wind create the perfect environment for fires to spark and spread quickly.

“Typically, this time of the year we’d have some snow on the ground,” said Fire Chief Hildremyr.

Snow would’ve been a welcome sight for the firefighters, but they still managed to contain the fire and prevent another within a four-hour period.

Hildremyr said they’re still unsure of the ignition point and cause of the fire.

