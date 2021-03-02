Fire damages home, garage Monday in northeast Minot

MINOT, N.D. – A fire in northeast Minot did significant damage to a garage and home Monday night, according to the Minot Fire Department.

The family got out before the fire department arrived shortly after 7:15 p.m. The fire had spread one floor up from the garage and all three floors suffered smoke damage. First responders kept the fire from reaching the higher floors of the home.

No one was hurt. The cause remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.