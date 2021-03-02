CARRINGTON, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s been five years since the last time the Carrington girls basketball team made it to state. That changed last Thursday when the team punched their ticket with an overtime win over Linton-HMB in the Region-3 championship game.

It took not one but two overtime periods to eventually propel Carrington over Linton-HMB in the region 3 championship game.

Another tough challenge, which has been the story of the Cardinals season so far.

Andy Braaten, Carrington head coach, said, “We played some really good teams to get here. Hats off to Kidder County, Linton-HMB and Oakes so region 3 is always a battle. We’re pretty proud to represent Region Three.”

Representing the region is always the goal but it took this team some time to reach it.

Hannah Hagel, Carrington senior, said: “It feels great, we’ve had a really good team for a long time. Now we finally did it, we’ve been working at this for 10 years.”

Luxus Page, Carrington senior, said: “It feels absolutely amazing. We’ve been dreaming of going since we were third graders so it’s really a dream come true for us.”

As the team shifts its focus to state, the Cards already know what needs to happen this week.

Page said, “We have to work really hard, focus on not turning it over as much, maybe making some more passes and not letting the pressure get to us.”

As for head coach Braaten’s message to the team, he plans to keep it simple.

Braaten said: “One at a time, we have to win the next play when it tips off next Thursday. We’ll just worry about the first play and go from there.”

Carrington will meet up with Langdon-Edmore-Munich in the first round on Thursday night.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.