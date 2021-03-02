Blu on Broadway construction almost complete

MINOT, N.D. – Last summer, EPIC Companies began their construction of a five story multi-use building in Minot, known as Blu on Broadway.

The new structure features 42 affordable housing units on the upper floors and commercial space on the lower level.

With the warmer winter, construction crews have been able to make great progress on the building and expect it to be done in late summer.

The company has not yet released any names of businesses moving in.

“We are really hoping to get an active lifestyle business. Whether that’s a bar, grill, restaurant, cafe. You know there could be a multitude of things. A retail store, offices, we like to have a good variety,” said McKenzy Olson, EPIC Companies Marketing Vice President.

EPIC Companies will soon be releasing their application process for the affordable housing.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.