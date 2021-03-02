Advertisement

Blu on Broadway construction almost complete

Blu on Broadway
Blu on Broadway(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 4:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Last summer, EPIC Companies began their construction of a five story multi-use building in Minot, known as Blu on Broadway.

The new structure features 42 affordable housing units on the upper floors and commercial space on the lower level.

With the warmer winter, construction crews have been able to make great progress on the building and expect it to be done in late summer.

The company has not yet released any names of businesses moving in.

“We are really hoping to get an active lifestyle business. Whether that’s a bar, grill, restaurant, cafe. You know there could be a multitude of things. A retail store, offices, we like to have a good variety,” said McKenzy Olson, EPIC Companies Marketing Vice President.

EPIC Companies will soon be releasing their application process for the affordable housing.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
Source: AP
Burke County’s ‘Operation Icehouse’ arrests five
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 3.1% rate; 45 positive; 3 deaths; 10.2% 2x vaccinated
Benjamin Bercier Jr.
38-year-old Flasher man accused of molesting 10-year-old
Police Chase
Bismarck police arrest man after early morning high speed chase

Latest News

Home Construction
Home building boom puts demand on manufacturers
MDU customers weigh in on potential gas rate increase
Ward County agencies to attend search and seizures, digital searching training
Ward County agencies to attend search and seizures, digital searching training
Ammo shortages
Ammo shortages continue amid pandemic
Fire Monday Night in NE Minot
Fire damages home, garage Monday in northeast Minot