Bismarck recreation going strong

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Parks and Recreation District officials say use of recreation facilities was ‘unprecedented’ in 2020. On top of providing recreation throughout the pandemic, the Parks District completed several large projects.

A mild winter allowed for construction on projects like the new Elk Ridge Park.

“With the pandemic, there were certainly financial ramifications,” Bismarck Parks and Recreation District Executive Director Randy Bina said. “We did hold back on some of the smaller projects and we went for it with the projects where we received outside funding assistance through a grant program or sponsorships, those types of things.”

Parks officials say they have already seen an “instant economic impact” with these developments. According to Bina, the irrigation development at Cottonwood Park is now saving $200,000 in expenses per year and the Cottonwood field expansion has allowed the department to schedule the state Fastpitch Softball Tournament.

The community is also benefiting from the new parks and trails.

“It’s been great to see in all the new residential subdivisions that they’re making parks a priority and it makes them so much more valuable and just such a great addition to the community,” Bismarck resident Melanie Carvell said.

The Parks District says the pandemic may have changed community priorities, but community is the priority when planning future projects.

“It was great to go and see people recreating, I think it really helped people meet their physical health needs as well as mental health needs,” Bina added.

The growing Bismarck community can expect even more from the Parks and Recreation District in 2021. Upcoming projects include three neighborhood parks, parking lot renovations and new field lights at the municipal ballpark.

One current project, a new maintenance facility, is expected to be completed by the end of the month.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.