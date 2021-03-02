Avoiding potential ‘rush’ on marijuana

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota could join other states in legalizing recreational marijuana. But is the state ready? Not just from a moral standpoint, but a logistical one.

The state has limited growers which could see limited supply.

If HB 1420 passes, it’s legal but restricted. Availability may also be restricted. Which isn’t new to North Dakota.

Now, the shops that would be responsible for the distribution are trying to tackle the issue before implementation.

Under new management for one week, Pure Dakota Health, a Bismarck medicinal marijuana dispensary, says the stigma around weed is turning a new leaf.

“Medical marijuana is being considered like any other medicine much more than what it was even a year ago. And you’re seeing more people on the medical side willing to help out directly,” Pure Dakota Health CEO Casey Neumann said.

Over the past year, there have been routine complaints of shortages for medicinal marijuana across the state.

As demand for medicinal products grows, so is the pressure on lawmakers to pass recreational products.

And that could put pressure on supply chains.

This concern doesn’t come without merit.

“We’ve seen this song and dance, right? In state’s that go ‘legal,’ there’s a run on the stores, process go to the moon, it becomes a bloody mess for the next six months. And it takes time to grow a product,” Legalize ND Chairman Dave Owen said.

Supporters say the way its set-up should avoid major problems.

If the bill passes, it will increase availability incrementally starting in July 2022.

The medicinal dispensaries would be put on the fast-track for sales licenses and would eventually open to other independent stores and growers to meet the oncoming demand.

Industry leaders say the legislation in its current form is a step in the right direction. It started as a nine-page bill but has since grown to more than 40.

