Advertisement

Ammo shortages continue amid pandemic

Ammo shortages
Ammo shortages(KFYR)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Mar. 2, 2021 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Household items like toilet paper may be easier to find now after the initial rush on certain items in the pandemic

However, the ammo shortage continues throughout the state and the country.

The shortage spans across brands, sizes, and types of ammo.

Workers in gun shops in Minot said components are also tougher to get due to lockdowns.

They told us that demand continues to increase for ammo for a host of reasons.

“Between COVID panics and riot panic, election years, and all that stuff, a lot of first-time buyers are trying to find ammo on top of everyone else trying to find ammo one thing piled on top of the other and it’s a shortage,” said Sportsman’s Loft Manager Tyler Burton.

Burton said there is no way of knowing when the shortage will end.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say
Source: AP
Burke County’s ‘Operation Icehouse’ arrests five
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Monday: 3.1% rate; 45 positive; 3 deaths; 10.2% 2x vaccinated
Benjamin Bercier Jr.
38-year-old Flasher man accused of molesting 10-year-old
Police Chase
Bismarck police arrest man after early morning high speed chase

Latest News

Home Construction
Home building boom puts demand on manufacturers
MDU customers weigh in on potential gas rate increase
Ward County agencies to attend search and seizures, digital searching training
Ward County agencies to attend search and seizures, digital searching training
Fire Monday Night in NE Minot
Fire damages home, garage Monday in northeast Minot