Ammo shortages continue amid pandemic

MINOT, N.D. – Household items like toilet paper may be easier to find now after the initial rush on certain items in the pandemic

However, the ammo shortage continues throughout the state and the country.

The shortage spans across brands, sizes, and types of ammo.

Workers in gun shops in Minot said components are also tougher to get due to lockdowns.

They told us that demand continues to increase for ammo for a host of reasons.

“Between COVID panics and riot panic, election years, and all that stuff, a lot of first-time buyers are trying to find ammo on top of everyone else trying to find ammo one thing piled on top of the other and it’s a shortage,” said Sportsman’s Loft Manager Tyler Burton.

Burton said there is no way of knowing when the shortage will end.

