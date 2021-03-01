Wachter Middle School students say thanks with ‘Appreciation Station’

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The library window at Bismarck’s Wachter Middle School is filled with some pretty special notes. All the notes were written by students to staff and teachers at the school.

It’s part of a new project called “Appreciation Station.”

The station is on wheels; the school’s social emotional strategist rolls it from class to class and gives students a chance to write a note of appreciation to a teacher or staff member.

The project just kicked off last week. It is completely voluntary. Students are not required to fill out a card, but on Thursday alone, students wrote more than a hundred thank you cards.

“It made it even more impactful and meaningful to see that the students cared enough and not just short messages you’re seeing long message with details on how much they care about these teacher and staff members in the building,” said Mandi Talbacka, a social emotional strategist at Wachter.

The notes will be displayed in the library window for a month, then given to the teachers and staff members to keep. Then they’ll start over with a fresh batch of appreciation notes.

