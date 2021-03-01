Wachter Middle School students learn about kindness

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The middle school years can be tough for kids and for their parents and teachers.

There are a lot of changes happening, and the school year can be stressful, especially this one.

Teachers at Wachter Middle School wanted to give their students a well-deserved COVID-19 break, while at the same time teaching them some important lessons.

Sixth-grader Gage Gunderson is waiting for inspiration. He and his classmates at Wachter Middle School are designing placemats. They’ll donate them to Meals on Wheels and to the hospitals.

“Because with COVID, people can’t see their relatives, and it’s really hard,” said Gunderson.

“I’m just making some dinosaurs because I think they look nice,” says sixth-grader Berklee Ketterling.

As Ketterling finishes up her placemat, she knows this is about more than just some hand drawn dinosaurs. It’s about kindness.

“I think it’s important to be kind to one another,” stated Ketterling.

It’s a lesson their teachers hope all these students take away from this team building day.

“When we do things that are nice for others, it does come back to us as a, just a fun warm fuzzy feeling,” explained Marcy Gray, a sixth grade teacher at Wachter.

“It just gives you this feeling of accomplishment,” added Gunderson.

And while the students may not realize it, they’re also practicing their English and math skills.

“They’re communicating with people and that’s very important to be successful. You must be able to communicate effectively,” said Gray. “We’re going through rotations quickly. They’re going to have to manage their time.”

So many important lessons wrapped up in one placemat and one little act of kindness.

The sixth-graders also created videos that will be played on the in-house channel at Missouri Slope Assisted Living and made cards to send to deployed service members.

