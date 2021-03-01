Minot City Council to discuss consulting firm for new city hall location

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot City Council is taking another step toward relocating city hall downtown.

Last year the council authorized the purchase of the former Wells Fargo Building for $2.6 million.

Monday, they will vote on whether to select JLG as a consultant to perform architectural services for the project.

“One of the first steps before doing a rehabilitation project like this is to select a consultant and then start the work necessary to get bid packages in place and eventually bid the project with the contractor,” said Minot City Engineer Lance Meyer.

Meyer said the project cost roughly $12.8 million, with $7.75 million coming from National Disaster Resilience funds.

