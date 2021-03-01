Advertisement

Minot City Council to discuss consulting firm for new city hall location

Minot City Council to discuss consulting firm for new city hall location
Minot City Council to discuss consulting firm for new city hall location(KFYR-TV)
By Sasha Strong
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot City Council is taking another step toward relocating city hall downtown.

Last year the council authorized the purchase of the former Wells Fargo Building for $2.6 million.

Monday, they will vote on whether to select JLG as a consultant to perform architectural services for the project.

“One of the first steps before doing a rehabilitation project like this is to select a consultant and then start the work necessary to get bid packages in place and eventually bid the project with the contractor,” said Minot City Engineer Lance Meyer.

Meyer said the project cost roughly $12.8 million, with $7.75 million coming from National Disaster Resilience funds.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police Chase
Bismarck police arrest man after early morning high speed chase
Roundabout approved
Bismarck City Commission approves two roundabouts
North Dakota COVID-19 case count update
Sunday: 2.9% daily rate; 1,292 tests, 31 positive, 0 deaths
Rep. Luke Simons
Lawmakers come forward with their own allegations against ND Lawmaker
James Hutchinson's body was thrown into the Ohio River, police said.
GRAPHIC: Ohio mom tried to abandon 6-year-old son before killing him, court documents say

Latest News

Burning candle
House fire in Minot sheds light on candle safety
Rep. Wayne Trottier
Capitol mask mandate to go?
Gas stamps helping clients at Dakota Hope Clinic
Dickinson High School students create video promoting cardiac readiness in their community
Dickinson High School students create video promoting cardiac readiness in their community