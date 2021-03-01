Advertisement

House fire in Minot sheds light on candle safety

Burning candle
Burning candle (Associated Press)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MINOT, N.D. – A fire broke out in a southeast Minot home Saturday afternoon due to an unattended candle.

Fire crews responded to a call to Arbor Avenue shortly after 5 p.m. When they arrived, they found smoke coming from the house and were able to quickly put the fire out.

No one was hurt, and there was minimal damage to the home.

Investigators determined the fire was caused by improper use of a candle.

Nationwide, candles on average cause more than 15,000 fires a year.

Minot Fire Captain Austin Burns explains the importance of never leaving a candle left alone.

“It’s either improperly discarding when the candle is still warm or the candle just burns all the wax out and starts the table on fire or anything around it. Definitely any open flame in the household is a hazard,” said Burns.

Burns also added that the use of smoke detectors played a valuable role in making sure the residents of the house got out quickly, stressing the importance of making sure all smoke alarms in your house are functioning properly.

