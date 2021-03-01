Gas stamps helping clients at Dakota Hope Clinic

MINOT, N.D. – They may be small, but they can have a huge impact.

Gas stamps are often not on the top of everyone’s mind, but for the Dakota Hope Clinic, they are in demand.

Your News Leader spoke with the clinic’s director to explain how these tiny red stamps help.

With gas prices going up in North Dakota, getting across town and the state can be difficult.

The Dakota Hope Clinic helps their clients get to appointments and doctor’s visits for their babies by collecting gas stamps, which are commonly found at Marketplace grocery stores.

“They need help with gas money. They may come from out of town or struggling financially and with the gas prices going up its hard to buy gas to get here and back,” said Nadia Smetana, Dakota Hope Clinic’s director.

At the beginning of February, the clinic was running desperately low on stamps. However, after a Facebook post, the people of the Magic City stepped in.

“People brought them in person, they left them outside our door after hours. Some of them mailed them in. We’ve had a really great response. We figured we have nearly a $1,000 worth of stamps come in just in the last week,” said Smetana.

Showing how the community is stepping up to help their own.

You can contact the Dakota Hope Clinic if you would like to donate gas stamps.

Copyright 2021 KFYR. All rights reserved.