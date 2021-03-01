Advertisement

Fargo Police say early morning shooting, crash and robbery are related

(Fargo Police Department)
By Rachel Tucker
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 9:21 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man is in police custody at a Fargo hospital after a shooting, crash and armed robbery were reported.

Fargo Police responded to a crash at 17th Ave. S. and 45th St. S. just after 1 a.m. on March 1st.

As they investigated the crash, additional officers responded to a report of gun shots on East Gateway Cir. S.

Then, a man called and reported his vehicle had been stolen in an armed robbery.

As they investigated, officers learned that all three of these incidents are related.

Police say a man is in their custody at a local hospital.

The incident is still an active investigation.

