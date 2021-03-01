Advertisement

Economic Impact of the Minot Park District

Otter
Otter(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 4:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot Parks brought in about $48 million in 2019 for the city, according to a study conducted earlier this year.

The study showed that for every tax dollar spent on the park district it returned about $5.33 to the community.

Staff said the outdoor pools were a bigger draw than they realized.

“They aren’t just going to come and leave after it’s done. They’re coming from a distance away, they might do some shopping, they’re going to spend the night in a hotel, they’re going to eat, fuel up their vehicles, they’re going to do some kind of shopping while they’re here. So all of those impacts were totaled into these numbers,” said Ron Merritt, Director of Parks.

The report breaks down the separate impacts of the Roosevelt Park Zoo, Maysa Arena, and other facilities.

You can find more information on the report here.

