Dickinson High School students create video promoting cardiac readiness in their community

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If a person’s heart stops, seconds are critical.

That’s why Dickinson High School students teamed up with CHI St. Alexius to bring awareness to the importance of being ready to assist if someone goes into sudden cardiac arrest.

Nine seniors in the Health Science II class put together informational flyers containing the location of the high school’s automated external defibrillator and explaining the American Hearts Association’s Chain of Survival.

Dickinson High School students created a video depicting a cardiac event and what to do if it happens.

“I think a lot of people know about it, but I think having like our video, providing the flyers and stuff gave more knowledge and awareness for the community and our school,” said Paige Balliet, DHS senior.

The video also includes statistics regarding the AED in school.

For example, it states that on average it takes 97 seconds to reach the one AED in the school’s lunchroom.

“We went from different areas or pods throughout the group, and we started at the AED and we timed ourselves running from a location to the AED and back and seeing how long it would take for us to respond,” said Balliet.

The flyers were passed out at basketball games and put up around school.

“The students created some surveys to send out to the students and the teachers about just general cardiac questions like are you CPR certified? Do you know where your AED in school is?” said Sara Rhode, DHS health science instructor.

Survey results showed that 50% of their teachers are CPR certified and feel confident helping with CPR.

Students hope their efforts encourage more teachers to become certified in CPR and that it helps them obtain another AED for the Dickinson High School campus.

