Burke County’s ‘Operation Icehouse’ arrests five

Source: AP
By Michael Anthony
Published: Mar. 1, 2021 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As part of an operation to capture potential sexual predators, the Burke County Sheriff’s Office made five arrests in various locations over the last few weeks.

“Operation Icehouse” was designed to target predatory behaviors online, and five individuals age 22 thru 65 were charged. The sheriff, who headed the operation, says it’s important to be aware of who you are talking to online.

“People do need to be very careful as far as who they are talking to and not to give any personal information because it could be a bad situation,” says Burke County Sheriff Shawn Brien.

The five individuals involved are 22-year-old Antonio Malnourie of Minot, 23-year-old Jordan Kostek of Noonan, 39-year-old Jay Roy Moody of Bowman, 25-year-old Justin Alan Helseth of Minot, and 65-year-old Randy Emmet Kramer of Deering. All of them have been charged with luring minors by computer and are scheduled to appear in district court.

